Despite millennial stereotypes, burnout just as bad for Gen X doctors in training Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Despite the seemingly pervasive opinion that millennial physicians are more prone to burnout and a lack of empathy compared to older generations, a new study of 588 millennial and Generation X residents found that no such generational gap exists. 👓 View full article

