Coronavirus: Prof Neil Ferguson quits government role after 'undermining' lockdown

A scientist whose research aided Boris Johnson’s decision to impose a lockdown has resigned from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) after admitting an “error of judgment”. Professor Neil Ferguson said on Tuesday that he regretted “undermining” the continued need for social...
Prof Neil Ferguson was a government adviser on coronavirus. He helped the Prime Minister work out the coronavirus-controlling lockdown campaign. Unless we... Anorak Also reported by •Independent •New Zealand Herald
Professor Neil Ferguson, the scientist whose research helped usher in the lockdown, has resigned from his role as a key Government adviser after admitting that... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Independent •FT.com
Tweets about this
Ronnie Allan RT @JamesForth12: The response to this will be interesting. He’s made a similar mistake to Catherine Calderwood, but will he be vilified t… 37 seconds ago