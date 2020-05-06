Coronavirus: Prof Neil Ferguson quits government role after 'undermining' lockdown

Ronnie Allan RT @JamesForth12: The response to this will be interesting. He’s made a similar mistake to Catherine Calderwood, but will he be vilified t… 37 seconds ago

STAY AT FECKIN HOME THIS IS SERIOUS!❤️💛💚 RT @BBCNews: Prof Neil Ferguson resigns from role advising government on coronavirus after admitting "undermining" social distancing messag… 48 seconds ago

Ave Will Coronavirus LIVE : Lockdown prof Neil Ferguson 'made the right decision' by quitting, says minister https://t.co/uYWNrLqR5e 1 minute ago

Mohd Rameez Anas RT @guardian: Neil Ferguson: UK coronavirus adviser resigns after breaking lockdown rules https://t.co/Y5l5yXmxeA 1 minute ago

Chris RT @benjaminbutter: This is appalling hypocrisy from the man telling everyone else what to do in lockdown. For 7 weeks I have been alone an… 1 minute ago

Symren Gharial He was working on the basis that he was immune cos he'd had it?...errr https://t.co/A2GvTzK6yI 2 minutes ago