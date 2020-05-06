China says launch of key new space rocket 'successful'
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () Beijing (AFP) May 5, 2020
China on Tuesday successfully launched a new rocket and prototype spacecraft, state media said, in a major test of the country's ambitions to operate a permanent space station and send astronauts to the Moon. The Long March 5B rocket took off from the Wenchang launch site in the southern island of Hainan and eight minutes later an unmanned prototype spaceship successfully separated and enter
People in Hainan province recorded China’s new rocket being fired into space from multiple angles on May 5.
The video shows that the Long March-5B carrier rocket was fired into space, which means the “new generation manned spacecraft” test ship would be put into the predetermined orbit to...
