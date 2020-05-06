Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Science News > China says launch of key new space rocket 'successful'

China says launch of key new space rocket 'successful'

Space Daily Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
China says launch of key new space rocket 'successful'Beijing (AFP) May 5, 2020

China on Tuesday successfully launched a new rocket and prototype spacecraft, state media said, in a major test of the country's ambitions to operate a permanent space station and send astronauts to the Moon. The Long March 5B rocket took off from the Wenchang launch site in the southern island of Hainan and eight minutes later an unmanned prototype spaceship successfully separated and enter
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Spectacular moment China fires new space station rocket into space

Spectacular moment China fires new space station rocket into space 01:02

 People in Hainan province recorded China’s new rocket being fired into space from multiple angles on May 5. The video shows that the Long March-5B carrier rocket was fired into space, which means the “new generation manned spacecraft” test ship would be put into the predetermined orbit to...

Recent related videos from verified sources

China launches spacecraft via largest carrier rocket [Video]

China launches spacecraft via largest carrier rocket

The Long March-5B carrier rocket took off at 1800 local time (1000 GMT) at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in the southern island province of Hainan. China's largest carrier rocket is carrying a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
NASA & SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Home For Astronaut Launch [Video]

NASA & SpaceX Urge Spectators To Stay Home For Astronaut Launch

NASA and SpaceX are getting ready to launch astronauts into space for the first time in nearly a decade and they are asking spectators to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

US Air Force's X-37B preparing for next space flight

US Air Force's X-37B preparing for next space flightWashington DC (Sputnik) May 01, 2020 The US Air Force's strange little space plane, the experimental X-37B, is preparing for its sixth mission. Dubbed the...
Space Daily

NASA Test Directors eagerly await Artemis launch

NASA Test Directors eagerly await Artemis launchKennedy Space Center FL (SPXR) Apr 28, 2020 Before NASA's mighty Space Launch System (SLS) rocket can blast off from the agency's Kennedy Space Center to send...
Space Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSpadine

Alessandra RT @KVajpayaee: #Katyayan #China #space #spaceexploration #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #Rockets Jakarta Post: China says launch of key new space roc… 3 hours ago

belle_epoque1

Arsène Lupin RT @BlakandBlack: China on Tuesday successfully launched a new rocket and prototype spacecraft, state media said, in a major test of the co… 6 hours ago

KVajpayaee

KATYAYAN VAJPAYEE #Katyayan #China #space #spaceexploration #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #Rockets Jakarta Post: China says launch of key new s… https://t.co/PWyuXUiPka 7 hours ago

OrdoNews

Ordo News #China says launch of new space rocket was successful https://t.co/S4CRmfhAZ6 #Science https://t.co/2aMvm9b8cO 7 hours ago

Yahoo_MY

Yahoo Malaysia The next big mission for Beijing is to land a probe on Mars, with liftoff expected this year. https://t.co/J9fi2Sb2GB 7 hours ago

SiasatToday

SiasatToday PTI News (China says launch of key new space rocket ‘successful’) has been published on PTI News -… https://t.co/gQeTcaoeNA 8 hours ago

dailytimespak

Daily Times The spaceship will one day transport astronauts to a space station that China plans to complete by 2022 — and event… https://t.co/4wFJeuVJGz 8 hours ago

TheJoeyBellmore

Joe Bellmore China says launch of key new space rocket 'successful' https://t.co/6wPBYKLXX4 8 hours ago