Im a time traveler. 😎👍 時間旅行者です 👍 Astronomers have found the closest black hole to Earth - Business Insider https://t.co/EPBA6uPxoT 5 seconds ago

#MAGA. #WWG1WGA #QANON #FREEASSANGE⭐⭐⭐ RT @verge: Astronomers say they’ve found the closest black hole to Earth https://t.co/15IAZyztQ3 https://t.co/nwUz5yrG52 53 seconds ago

Maix Calingasan RT @ABSCBNNews: Astronomers have spotted the closest black hole to Earth ever discovered and are surprised about its living arrangements -… 2 minutes ago

Najika RT @shaaminda: New black hole discovered closer than any other to Earth 😱😱 https://t.co/ZdAg264Efh 2 minutes ago

Blanca Carranza RT @NatGeo: The newly discovered black hole is an estimated four times the mass of the sun, and lurks in a star system you can see with the… 2 minutes ago

a-elah RT @PopSci: Astronomers just found the closest black hole to Earth https://t.co/4vU5fT81RN https://t.co/qxXC2lmPoK 3 minutes ago

freedom peace RT @gmanews: Closest black hole to Earth has two partners in surprising celestial marriage https://t.co/ABgQ8uKXp0 4 minutes ago