Fossil reveals evidence of 200-million-year-old 'squid' attack

Terra Daily Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Plymouth UK (SPX) May 07, 2020

Scientists have discovered the world's oldest known example of a squid-like creature attacking its prey, in a fossil dating back almost 200 million years. The fossil was found on the Jurassic coast of southern England in the 19th century and is currently housed within the collections of the British Geological Survey in Nottingham. In a new analysis, researchers say it appears to show
 Scientists say the "brutal incident" is the world's oldest known example of a squid-like creature attacking its prey, which they have identified as a herring-like fish.

