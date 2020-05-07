Fossil reveals evidence of 200-million-year-old 'squid' attack
|
Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Plymouth UK (SPX) May 07, 2020
Scientists have discovered the world's oldest known example of a squid-like creature attacking its prey, in a fossil dating back almost 200 million years. The fossil was found on the Jurassic coast of southern England in the 19th century and is currently housed within the collections of the British Geological Survey in Nottingham. In a new analysis, researchers say it appears to show