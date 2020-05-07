Global  

Tests show heating is the best way to disinfect N95 masks for reuse

Terra Daily Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Tests show heating is the best way to disinfect N95 masks for reuseWashington DC (UPI) May 06, 2020

Test results suggest N95 masks can be safely disinfected through heating 50 times before their filtration efficiency begins to decline. With N95 masks still in short supply in many parts of the country. Doctors, nurses and other professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic have been forced to reuse their masks. N95 masks feature a fine webbing of "meltblown" polyprop
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Where can I find masks in the Denver area?

Where can I find masks in the Denver area? 02:12

 In two days, masks will be required in Denver. They already are in several parts of the state, and yet, many people have reached out to Contact7 saying masks are hard to come by.

