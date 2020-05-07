Tests show heating is the best way to disinfect N95 masks for reuse
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) May 06, 2020
Test results suggest N95 masks can be safely disinfected through heating 50 times before their filtration efficiency begins to decline. With N95 masks still in short supply in many parts of the country. Doctors, nurses and other professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic have been forced to reuse their masks. N95 masks feature a fine webbing of "meltblown" polyprop