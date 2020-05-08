Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Want to transfer into the Space Force? Application period opens May 1

GPS Daily Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Want to transfer into the Space Force? Application period opens May 1Arlington VA (SPX) Apr 23, 2020

The U.S. Space Force announced recently the opportunity for U.S. Air Force active duty members to volunteer to officially transfer into the new service begins May 1. "This is an historic time to be in the space business, and I could not be more excited to extend the opportunity to our active duty Air Force members to officially transfer into the Space Force," said Gen. Jay Raymond, U.S. Sp
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Spy - Published
News video: Space Force Steve Carell Neftlix

Space Force Steve Carell Neftlix 02:29

 Space Force Steve Carell Neftlix

Recent related videos from verified sources

China dropped one of the biggest ever piece of space junk to free-fall to Earth [Video]

China dropped one of the biggest ever piece of space junk to free-fall to Earth

A huge piece of a rocket crashed into the Atlantic Ocean at 8:33 a.m. on May 11, according to the U.S. Space Command's 18th Space Control Squadron.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:18Published
U.S. Space Force prepares to launch drone space plane on science mission [Video]

U.S. Space Force prepares to launch drone space plane on science mission

The U.S. Space Force will launch the X-37B on an Atlas V rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on May 16, according to the service's news release.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bankrupt OneWeb seeks DoD financing to keep assets from Chinese purchase

Bankrupt OneWeb seeks DoD financing to keep assets from Chinese purchaseWashington DC (UPI) May 14, 2020 Bankrupt satellite company OneWeb could get Defense Department funding, a Space Force official said while warning China to...
Space Daily

Space Force announces its first pandemic-related launch delay

Space Force announces its first pandemic-related launch delayWashington DC (UPI) Apr 08, 2020 The coronavirus pandemic has delayed the launch of a GPS III satellite - the first postponement tied to the virus for a...
GPS Daily Also reported by •SBSSpace Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this