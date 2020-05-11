Highly efficient hydrogen gas production using sunlight, water and hematite
Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Kobe, Japan (SPX) May 11, 2020
A research group led by Associate Professor Takashi Tachikawa of Kobe University's Molecular Photoscience Research Center has succeeded in developing a strategy that greatly increases the amount of hydrogen produced from sunlight and water using hematite photocatalysts (*1). Hydrogen has received attention as a possible next generation energy solution, and it can be produced from sunlight