Highly efficient hydrogen gas production using sunlight, water and hematite Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Kobe, Japan (SPX) May 11, 2020



A research group led by Associate Professor Takashi Tachikawa of Kobe University's Molecular Photoscience Research Center has succeeded in developing a strategy that greatly increases the amount of hydrogen produced from sunlight and water using hematite photocatalysts (*1). Hydrogen has received attention as a possible next generation energy solution, and it can be produced from sunlight Kobe, Japan (SPX) May 11, 2020A research group led by Associate Professor Takashi Tachikawa of Kobe University's Molecular Photoscience Research Center has succeeded in developing a strategy that greatly increases the amount of hydrogen produced from sunlight and water using hematite photocatalysts (*1). Hydrogen has received attention as a possible next generation energy solution, and it can be produced from sunlight 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this