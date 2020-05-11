Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Highly efficient hydrogen gas production using sunlight, water and hematite

Energy Daily Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Highly efficient hydrogen gas production using sunlight, water and hematiteKobe, Japan (SPX) May 11, 2020

A research group led by Associate Professor Takashi Tachikawa of Kobe University's Molecular Photoscience Research Center has succeeded in developing a strategy that greatly increases the amount of hydrogen produced from sunlight and water using hematite photocatalysts (*1). Hydrogen has received attention as a possible next generation energy solution, and it can be produced from sunlight
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this