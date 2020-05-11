Global  

Rhino killed as poaching attempts increase amid India virus lockdown

Terra Daily Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Rhino killed as poaching attempts increase amid India virus lockdownGuwahati, India (AFP) May 10, 2020

A rare one-horned rhino has been killed as poaching attempts increase in one of India's best-known national parks during the coronavirus lockdown, officials said Sunday. The lack of vehicles on the highway near Kaziranga National Park in Assam state - home to the world's biggest population of one-horned rhinos - amid the lockdown has seen animals move towards the boundaries, making them vu
