You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro unboxing & quick look



Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro is the new 'budget' smartphone in the market. The handset not just has Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor that supports ISRO's NavIC support but also quad rear camera setup and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:38 Published on March 13, 2020

Tweets about this