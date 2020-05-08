Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pediatric coronavirus disease (COVID-19) X-ray, CT in review of new lung disorders

Science Daily Friday, 8 May 2020 ()
Although the clinical symptoms of SARS, H1N1, MERS, EVALI, and COVID-19 may be nonspecific, some characteristic imaging findings are emerging, according to a new article. Careful evaluation of the distribution, lung zone preference, and symmetry of the abnormalities with an eye for a few unique differentiating imaging features can allow radiologists to offer a narrower differential diagnosis in pediatric patients, leading to optimal patient care.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Cases Of Mystery Illness Affecting Pediatric Patients On The Rise

Cases Of Mystery Illness Affecting Pediatric Patients On The Rise 00:31

 New York's Health Department now says there are 64 suspected cases of a rare inflammatory disease affecting children. It might be linked to the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Covid update: US' $3.6mn aid for India; Elon Musk courts arrest; mortality data [Video]

Covid update: US' $3.6mn aid for India; Elon Musk courts arrest; mortality data

From the United States of America promising India $3.6 million to help in the fight against Covid-19, to India's health minister stating that the country's mortality rate due to the new disease is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:51Published
Daily COVID-19 Minute:Warning About Children's Illnesses Linked To COVID-19-Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome [Video]

Daily COVID-19 Minute:Warning About Children's Illnesses Linked To COVID-19-Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome

A new, possibly COVID-19 related syndrome is making headlines worldwide...as a small yet notable number of children have been hospitalized with symptoms similar to those seen in Kawasaki disease... or,..

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 01:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Israeli Company Says New Drug Prevents COVID-19 Lung Damage

An Israeli company has a new drug that can prevent lung damage in COVID-19 patients who are suffering both acute and life-threatening respiratory distress.
Newsmax

8 new Covid cases, no new deaths

The government on Friday reported eight new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) from pre-emptive testing and among quarantined migrants in the far...
Bangkok Post Also reported by •azcentral.comallAfrica.com

Tweets about this