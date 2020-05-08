Pediatric coronavirus disease (COVID-19) X-ray, CT in review of new lung disorders

Friday, 8 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Although the clinical symptoms of SARS, H1N1, MERS, EVALI, and COVID-19 may be nonspecific, some characteristic imaging findings are emerging, according to a new article. Careful evaluation of the distribution, lung zone preference, and symmetry of the abnormalities with an eye for a few unique differentiating imaging features can allow radiologists to offer a narrower differential diagnosis in pediatric patients, leading to optimal patient care. 👓 View full article

