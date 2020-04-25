Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vivo V19 goes official in India amid lockdown; price starts at Rs 27,990

Indian Express Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UP starts bringing back migrant workers, over 2,000 arrive from Haryana:Official [Video]

UP starts bringing back migrant workers, over 2,000 arrive from Haryana:Official

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun bringing back state's native workers stranded elsewhere in the country amid the COVID 19 lockdown and has ensured the return of 2,224 of them in the first phase,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this

twosheeep1

twosheeep Vivo V19 goes official in India amid lockdown; price starts at Rs 27,990 - The Indian Express - https://t.co/hCmI1WTDUg 1 day ago

ChhetriVivek

Vivek Chhetri RT gizbot "Vivo has expanded its V series with the launch of the V19 in India. Vivo_India https://t.co/YNWKLukPpt" 2 days ago

gizbot

GIZBOT Vivo has expanded its V series with the launch of the V19 in India. @Vivo_India https://t.co/reB53LAaNl 2 days ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Vivo V19 goes official in India amid lockdown; price starts at Rs 27,990 - The Indian Express - https://t.co/oKXYHWVM1l 2 days ago

TimesofNewsHUB

Times of News Vivo V19 goes official in India amid lockdown; price starts at Rs 27,990 https://t.co/VMq7PSdztd 2 days ago

Pawan05258Kumar

pawan kumar Vivo V19 goes official in India amid lockdown; price starts at Rs 27,990 https://t.co/JPf8COcgAK 2 days ago

jigarbjadav

Jigar Jadav RT @keshavkhera: Vivo V19 goes official in India. Starting price is Rs 27,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant. #vivo #vivov19 @Vivo_India https://t… 2 days ago

keshavkhera

Keshav Khera Vivo V19 goes official in India. Starting price is Rs 27,999 for 8GB + 128GB variant. #vivo #vivov19 @Vivo_India https://t.co/7mslepZwt4 2 days ago