You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Hitters Baseball launches simulated game in Caledonia



As pro-baseball tries to find its new normal, there is now a simulated game at Hitters Baseball in Caledonia. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:16 Published 1 week ago Apple Launches New MacBook Pro



Apple Launches New MacBook Pro Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:26 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this