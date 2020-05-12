What we can't see can help us find things

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Anyone who's ever tried to find something in a hurry knows how helpful it is to think about the lost item's color, size and shape. But surprisingly, traits of an object that you can't see also come into play during a search, researchers found.
A dad turned his house into a giant BALL PIT filled with 250,000 balls - without his wife knowing. Joel Conder, 34, admits to often pranking and playing with his daughters Kaci, 14, Grace, 12, Sophie,..
The Czech car manufacturer presents the latest version of its compact city SUV in a video. The new KAMIQ SCOUTLINE features, among other things, matt black wheel arch liners, striking silver bodywork..
Research is discovering that there are things we can do ourselves to boost brain health. Building muscle with exercise is one and a healthier diet is another. Brisbane Times Also reported by •Indian Express