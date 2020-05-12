Global  

What we can't see can help us find things

Science Daily Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Anyone who's ever tried to find something in a hurry knows how helpful it is to think about the lost item's color, size and shape. But surprisingly, traits of an object that you can't see also come into play during a search, researchers found.
