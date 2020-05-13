Uber eyes deal for Grubhub to bolster food delivery: reports

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Uber Is Making an Attempt to Purchase Grubhub



According to 'The Wall Street Journal' Uber inquired about a deal earlier in 2020. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:30 Published 3 hours ago City To Require Food Delivery Apps To Disclose Fees



Starting later this month, food delivery apps like Grubhub and DoorDash will have to provide customers with an itemized list of all fees they charge to restaurants in Chicago. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:42 Published 17 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Uber considers buying Grubhub, according to newspaper report NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is considering acquiring Grubhub in a deal that would give the companies control over a majority of the U.S. food delivery business,...

Seattle Times 22 hours ago



Uber Eyes Purchase of Grubhub to Expand Its Food Delivery Service-Report Uber and Grubhub have been in talks for a while with an all-stock deal potentially on the horizon.

Motley Fool 21 hours ago





Tweets about this