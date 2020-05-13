Uber eyes deal for Grubhub to bolster food delivery: reports
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () New York (AFP) May 12, 2020
Uber has made a takeover bid for meal delivery group Grubhub, media reports said Tuesday, sparking a strong rally in shares of the Chicago-based group. Grubhub shares rose more than 20 percent on the reports in The Wall Street Journal and other media. The reports said Uber had made a specific offer for Grubhub but that no agreement had been reached. A deal would enable Uber to expand
Starting later this month, food delivery apps like Grubhub and DoorDash will have to provide customers with an itemized list of all fees they charge to restaurants in Chicago. CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli..