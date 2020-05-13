Global  

Uber eyes deal for Grubhub to bolster food delivery: reports

Terra Daily Wednesday, 13 May 2020
New York (AFP) May 12, 2020

Uber has made a takeover bid for meal delivery group Grubhub, media reports said Tuesday, sparking a strong rally in shares of the Chicago-based group. Grubhub shares rose more than 20 percent on the reports in The Wall Street Journal and other media. The reports said Uber had made a specific offer for Grubhub but that no agreement had been reached. A deal would enable Uber to expand
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
 Uber is in negotiations to buy Grubhub in an all-stock deal, potentially giving the ride-sharing company's delivery arm Uber Eats a leg up in the crowded U.S. food delivery market. Gloria Tso reports.

