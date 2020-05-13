Trump backs Tesla on reopening after Musk defies order

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Washington (AFP) May 12, 2020



President Donald Trump sided with Tesla on Tuesday, calling for California authorities to allow the reopening of the electric carmaker's assembly plant after company chief Elon Musk said he was defying local authorities. Trump's comments came a day after Musk said he was restarting production at the plant in Fremont, California and after a series of angry tirades against the state's lockdown


