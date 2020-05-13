Soyuz-7 for Sea Launch to be equipped with new Fregat-SBU Upper Stage

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Soyuz-7 rocket for blastoffs from the Sea Launch floating spaceport is planned to be equipped with the new Fregat-SBU upper stage, the director-general of the upper stage developer - Lavochkin Research and Production Association - Vladimir Kolmykov said. "The use of the Fregat-SBU upper stage as part of the Soyuz-7 space rocket from the Sea Launch complex owned by the S7 Space Transpor


