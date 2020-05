New comet discovered by solar observatory Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

In late May and early June, Earthlings may be able to glimpse Comet SWAN. The comet is currently faintly visible to the unaided eye in the Southern Hemisphere just before sunrise. The new comet was first spotted in April 2020, by an amateur astronomer named Michael Mattiazzo using data from the SOHO satellite. πŸ‘“ View full article

