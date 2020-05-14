Roscosmos confirms signing contract for NASA Astronaut's flight to ISS

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Moscow (Sputnik) May 14, 2020



Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos confirmed the signing of a contract with NASA for the flight of an astronaut onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) and back, but did not disclose the contract's worth. "[Today], a contract was signed for the transportation of one American astronaut to the ISS on the Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz MS in the fall


