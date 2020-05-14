Global  

Roscosmos confirms signing contract for NASA Astronaut's flight to ISS

Space Daily Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Roscosmos confirms signing contract for NASA Astronaut's flight to ISSMoscow (Sputnik) May 14, 2020

Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos confirmed the signing of a contract with NASA for the flight of an astronaut onboard Russia's Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) and back, but did not disclose the contract's worth. "[Today], a contract was signed for the transportation of one American astronaut to the ISS on the Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz MS in the fall
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: NASA Astronauts Enter Quarantine Ahead of SpaceX’s Historic Launch to ISS

NASA Astronauts Enter Quarantine Ahead of SpaceX’s Historic Launch to ISS 01:05

 NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley began their pre-flight quarantine in preparation for SpaceX's Crew Dragon launch to the International Space Station. It will be the first crewed flight to launch from U.S. soil since the end of the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

