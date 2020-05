Vitamin B3 revitalizes energy metabolism in muscle disease Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Scientists have reported that vitamin B3, niacin, has therapeutic effect in progressive muscle disease. Niacin delayed disease progression in patients with mitochondrial myopathy, a progressive disease with no previous curative treatments. 👓 View full article

