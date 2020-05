Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

San Francisco (AFP) May 15, 2020



Facebook said Friday it had acquired the animated graphics startup GIPHY and would integrate the company in its Instagram visual social network. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the news site Axios said the California-based tech giant was paying $400 million. GIPHY is a platform and search engine for "stickers" and other products using the graphics interchange format or GIFs. 👓 View full article