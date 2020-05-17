Global  

Esper, lawmakers criticize FCC's approval of Ligado 5G proposal

Sunday, 17 May 2020
Esper, lawmakers criticize FCC's approval of Ligado 5G proposalWashington DC (UPI) Apr 23, 2020

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday criticized a proposal to deploy a nationwide network to provide 5G and internet-of-things services, saying it could disrupt GPS services millions of Americans rely on daily. The FCC approved the proposal Monday, which would see Ligado Networks deploy 5G and internet-of-things services using L-band spectrum that runs adjacent to spectrum used f
