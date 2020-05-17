Esper, lawmakers criticize FCC's approval of Ligado 5G proposal Sunday, 17 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Apr 23, 2020



Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Thursday criticized a proposal to deploy a nationwide network to provide 5G and internet-of-things services, saying it could disrupt GPS services millions of Americans rely on daily. The FCC approved the proposal Monday, which would see Ligado Networks deploy 5G and internet-of-things services using L-band spectrum that runs adjacent to spectrum used f

