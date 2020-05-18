Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Where were you in drought season? Interstellar comet 2I/Borisov dumped 230 million litres of water as it whizzed through Solar System

The Register Monday, 18 May 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this