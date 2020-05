Engineers develop low-cost, high-accuracy GPS-like system for flexible medical robots Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Roboticists have developed an affordable, easy to use system to track the location of flexible surgical robots inside the human body. The system performs as well as current state of the art methods, but is much less expensive. Many current methods also require exposure to radiation, while this system does not. 👓 View full article

