Summer unlikely to curb coronavirus pandemic growth: study

Terra Daily Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ()
Summer unlikely to curb coronavirus pandemic growth: study
Washington (AFP) May 18, 2020

The higher summer temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere are unlikely to significantly limit the growth of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Princeton University study published Monday in the journal Science. Several statistical studies conducted over the past few months have shown a slight correlation between climate and the novel coronavirus - the hotter and more humid it is, the
