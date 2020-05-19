Engineers develop low-cost, high-accuracy GPS-like system for flexible medical robots

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

San Diego CA (SPX) May 19, 2020



Roboticists at the University of California San Diego have developed an affordable, easy to use system to track the location of flexible surgical robots inside the human body. The system performs as well as current state of the art methods, but is much less expensive. Many current methods also require exposure to radiation, while this system does not. The system was developed by Tania Mori San Diego CA (SPX) May 19, 2020Roboticists at the University of California San Diego have developed an affordable, easy to use system to track the location of flexible surgical robots inside the human body. The system performs as well as current state of the art methods, but is much less expensive. Many current methods also require exposure to radiation, while this system does not. The system was developed by Tania Mori 👓 View full article

