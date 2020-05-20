Global  

Brazil virus deaths surge as pandemic bites in Latin America

Terra Daily Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Brazil virus deaths surge as pandemic bites in Latin AmericaRio De Janeiro (AFP) May 20, 2020

Brazil saw its highest number of coronavirus deaths yet Tuesday as, more than four months after COVID-19 first emerged in China, the force of the pandemic was beginning to hit hard in Latin America. Brazil's surge came as the World Health Organization agreed to launch an investigation into its response to the disease, whose unyielding march across the globe since last year has left more th
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Brazil's Indigenous tribes face multiple threats

Brazil's Indigenous tribes face multiple threats 02:02

 Brazil's Indigenous tribes say they are facing a double threat - the rapid spread of COVID-19 and the exploitation of their lands.

Hospitals running out of ICU beds in Brazil [Video]

Hospitals running out of ICU beds in Brazil

Brazil's healthcare system is heading towards collapse as coronavirus spreads.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:23Published
Total lockdown for Chile capital after surge in virus cases [Video]

Total lockdown for Chile capital after surge in virus cases

Santiago's total quarantine comes amid a resurgence in cases in the wealthier eastern areas of the city.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

China's Didi will begin using AI to run virus monitoring in Latin America

China ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said on Wednesday that it will start using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to verify if drivers in its Latin...
Reuters

Parts of Latin America struggle with surging coronavirus cases

Latin America is struggling to stop the coronavirus from spreading, which some worry may launch repeated outbreaks that could reach the U.S. Brazil's president...
CBS News Also reported by •Reuters

