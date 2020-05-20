Indian space sector reforms: Will it be a big bang approach?
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Chennai, India (IANS) May 20, 2020
Space industry experts are divided over whether big-bang changes/reforms proposed in the Indian space sector are going to be incremental. "This time, the approach is expected to be big-bang, involving restructuring of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)," an industry expert told IANS preferring anonymity. The restructuring he speaks about is corporatisation of ISRO''s produ
The big fat Indian wedding is not so big and fat anymore. The social distancing requirement due to the coronavirus pandemic has cut down on wedding sizes and extravagance. At a time like this, the once..