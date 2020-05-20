Indian space sector reforms: Will it be a big bang approach?

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chennai, India (IANS) May 20, 2020



Space industry experts are divided over whether big-bang changes/reforms proposed in the Indian space sector are going to be incremental. "This time, the approach is expected to be big-bang, involving restructuring of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)," an industry expert told IANS preferring anonymity. The restructuring he speaks about is corporatisation of ISRO''s produ Chennai, India (IANS) May 20, 2020Space industry experts are divided over whether big-bang changes/reforms proposed in the Indian space sector are going to be incremental. "This time, the approach is expected to be big-bang, involving restructuring of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)," an industry expert told IANS preferring anonymity. The restructuring he speaks about is corporatisation of ISRO''s produ 👓 View full article

