ESO telescope sees signs of planet birth

Space Daily Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
ESO telescope sees signs of planet birthMunich, Germany (SPX) May 21, 2020

Observations made with the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope (ESO's VLT) have revealed the telltale signs of a star system being born. Around the young star AB Aurigae lies a dense disc of dust and gas in which astronomers have spotted a prominent spiral structure with a 'twist' that marks the site where a planet may be forming. The observed feature could be the first direct e
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: A Baby Planet May Be Forming Inside this Turbulent 'Twist'

A Baby Planet May Be Forming Inside this Turbulent 'Twist' 00:56

 Scientists have detected the signals of a twisting disk around a young star that may mark the site of a planet’s birth. It could be the first direct evidence of a baby planet coming into existence.

