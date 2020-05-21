Global  

NASA telescope named for 'Mother of Hubble' Nancy Grace Roman

Space Daily Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
NASA telescope named for 'Mother of Hubble' Nancy Grace RomanGreenbelt MD (SPX) May 21, 2020

NASA is naming its next-generation space telescope currently under development, the Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope (WFIRST), in honor of Nancy Grace Roman, NASA's first chief astronomer, who paved the way for space telescopes focused on the broader universe. The newly named Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope - or Roman Space Telescope, for short - is set to launch in the mid-2020s. It
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: NASA Telescope Named After ‘Mother of Hubble’ Dr. Nancy Roman

NASA Telescope Named After ‘Mother of Hubble’ Dr. Nancy Roman 01:02

 One image taken by the new Roman Space Telescope, formerly known as WFIRST, will have the equivalent detail of 100 photos from Hubble.

