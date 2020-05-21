Global  

ALMA discovers massive rotating disk in early universe

Space Daily Thursday, 21 May 2020
ALMA discovers massive rotating disk in early universeCharlottesville VA (SPX) May 21, 2020

In our 13.8 billion-year-old universe, most galaxies like our Milky Way form gradually, reaching their large mass relatively late. But a new discovery made with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) of a massive rotating disk galaxy, seen when the universe was only ten percent of its current age, challenges the traditional models of galaxy formation. This research appears on 20
 A mysterious and massive rotating disk galaxy from the early eons of the universe has astronomers baffled, as it challenges what we know about galaxy formation.

