Massive, rotating disk galaxy from the early universe discovered

FOXNews.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
A massive, rotating disk galaxy from the early universe has been discovered by an international team of astronomers.
News video: Massive Rotating Disk Galaxy Discovered in the Very Early Universe 

Massive Rotating Disk Galaxy Discovered in the Very Early Universe  01:03

 Galaxy DLA0817g, or the Wolfe Disk, is the most distant rotating disk galaxy ever observed, which formed when the universe was only 10% its current age. Its discovery challenges current models of galaxy formation.

Mysterious Rotating Disk From Early Universe Has Astronomers Baffled [Video]

Mysterious Rotating Disk From Early Universe Has Astronomers Baffled

A mysterious and massive rotating disk galaxy from the early eons of the universe has astronomers baffled, as it challenges what we know about galaxy formation.

ALMA discovers massive rotating disk in early universe

In our 13.8 billion-year-old universe, most galaxies like our Milky Way form gradually, reaching their large mass relatively late. But a new discovery made with...
Science Daily

Seeing the universe through new lenses

Seeing the universe through new lensesBerkeley CA (SPX) May 15, 2020 Like crystal balls for the universe's deeper mysteries, galaxies and other massive space objects can serve as lenses to more...
Space Daily

