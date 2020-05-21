Mysterious Rotating Disk From Early Universe Has Astronomers BaffledA mysterious and massive rotating disk galaxy from the early eons of the universe has astronomers baffled, as it challenges what we know about galaxy formation.
Elliot Siemon galaxy DLA0817g, as it existed only 1.5 billion years after the Big Bang
https://t.co/tCKXXjxtlm
it takes several… https://t.co/O6iUkxCcAy 16 minutes ago
lisa Massive, rotating disk galaxy from the early universe discovered
https://t.co/0UWf6laOFA 17 minutes ago
Homo Cosmicus RT @irisnijman: We announced something exciting today! @almaobs discovered the most distant a rotating disk galaxy, and it looks like our o… 21 minutes ago
SM Massive, Rotating Disk Galaxy Spotted 12.3 Billion Light-Years Away | Astronomy | https://t.co/82RfqFVrjs https://t.co/vIQAIDnCnk 37 minutes ago
Paz Utzin 🌻 RT @Rainmaker1973: A new discovery made with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) of a massive rotating disk galaxy, see… 44 minutes ago
FlaShBloG Live Entertainment © #eb289b3e863054fbbe584512465297f2 Massive, rotating disk galaxy from the early universe discovered https://t.co/lMF7z8Fm4C 1 hour ago
R Hashimoto Astronomers discover a massive rotating disk galaxy in the early universe | UC Santa Cruz News https://t.co/gx3OI7rmGc 2 hours ago
Yajvin G Muthinakoppa RT @_MarkSteven: ALMA Discovers Massive Rotating Disk In Early Universe
DLA0817g is a galaxy that’s been discovered when the Universe was… 3 hours ago