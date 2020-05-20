Microplastics found in Florida's birds of prey for first time

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A new study has confirmed and quantified, for the first time, the presence of microplastics in terrestrial and aquatic birds of prey in Florida, including hawks, ospreys and owls. The research is important because birds of prey are critical to a functioning ecosystem. The accumulation of microplastics in their digestive systems could lead to poisoning, starvation and death. 👓 View full article

