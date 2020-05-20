Global  

One News Page

Microplastics found in Florida's birds of prey for first time

Science Daily Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
A new study has confirmed and quantified, for the first time, the presence of microplastics in terrestrial and aquatic birds of prey in Florida, including hawks, ospreys and owls. The research is important because birds of prey are critical to a functioning ecosystem. The accumulation of microplastics in their digestive systems could lead to poisoning, starvation and death.
