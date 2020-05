Recent related news from verified sources Parallel Universe? NASA Scientists Found Evidence That May Prove a Realm That Runs in Reverse Exists In a scenario that we thought existed in sci-fi, NASA scientists detected a possible existence of a parallel universe. A realm where time and physics are...

HNGN 14 hours ago



Scientists Question NASA Claim of Possible Parallel Universe Recent reports that a NASA project may have discovered evidence of a possible parallel universe have omitted a number of other possibilities, scientists tell...

Newsmax 11 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this