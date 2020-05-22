China's premier warns of 'immense' challenges to economy
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Beijing (AFP) May 22, 2020
China faces "immense" economic challenges as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, Premier Li Keqiang warned Friday as he opened his nation's annual legislative session that will seek to tighten Beijing's control over Hong Kong. Li's opening speech to the 3,000-member National People's Congress (NPC) is China's version of the US president's "state of the union" address, and he went strai