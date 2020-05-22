SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft faces its biggest test

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Washington DC (UPI) May 21, 2020



The Crew Dragon space capsule made by Elon Musk's SpaceX faces a final big test when two astronauts get on board to fly to the International Space Station next week. The United States hasn't had the capability to launch astronauts from U.S. soil since the last space shuttle mission in 2011. Since then, astronauts have flown to the space station only on Russian rockets launched from Kaza Washington DC (UPI) May 21, 2020The Crew Dragon space capsule made by Elon Musk's SpaceX faces a final big test when two astronauts get on board to fly to the International Space Station next week. The United States hasn't had the capability to launch astronauts from U.S. soil since the last space shuttle mission in 2011. Since then, astronauts have flown to the space station only on Russian rockets launched from Kaza 👓 View full article

