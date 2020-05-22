Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft faces its biggest test

Space Daily Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft faces its biggest testWashington DC (UPI) May 21, 2020

The Crew Dragon space capsule made by Elon Musk's SpaceX faces a final big test when two astronauts get on board to fly to the International Space Station next week. The United States hasn't had the capability to launch astronauts from U.S. soil since the last space shuttle mission in 2011. Since then, astronauts have flown to the space station only on Russian rockets launched from Kaza
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says he may attend SpaceX launch

Trump says he may attend SpaceX launch 00:34

 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was "thinking about going" to next week's manned launch of the SpaceX Crew Dragon rocket in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA Astronauts Enter Quarantine Ahead of SpaceX’s Historic Launch to ISS [Video]

NASA Astronauts Enter Quarantine Ahead of SpaceX’s Historic Launch to ISS

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley began their pre-flight quarantine in preparation for SpaceX's Crew Dragon launch to the International Space Station. It will be the first crewed flight..

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:05Published
NASA astronauts to travel to the launch pad in a Tesla Model X for SpaceX launches [Video]

NASA astronauts to travel to the launch pad in a Tesla Model X for SpaceX launches

NASA is entering the 21st century by letting its astronauts to travel in style when they head to the launch pad. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine unveiled one of the agency's official astronaut..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Astronauts fly to Florida ahead of historic launch to space station

The launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will mark the first such flight from U.S. soil since the shuttle's retirement in 2011.
CBS News Also reported by •bizjournals

SpaceX rocket prepared for Demo-2 Mission

SpaceX rocket prepared for Demo-2 MissionKennedy Space Center FL (SPX) May 22, 2020 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is raised into a vertical...
Space Daily Also reported by •Mashable

Tweets about this

fazadotir

FazaDotIr RT @SpaceflightNow: SpaceX has released a time-lapse video of the Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft being lifted upright this morn… 9 minutes ago

JrrJrrBinks

Jerome RT @NASAKennedy: One step closer to launch! 🚀 The @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon are now on the launch pad ahead of liftoff, whic… 21 minutes ago

HortingJustin

Justin Horting RT @NASAKennedy: The Crew Dragon has arrived to Launch Complex 39A! 🐉 This spacecraft will carry @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug to the @Spa… 24 minutes ago

wxgarrett

Garrett Bedenbaugh A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen as it is raised into a vertical position o… https://t.co/V6j9Wx5uSO 37 minutes ago

anthonyrhorton

Anthony Horton RT @NASAKennedy: On May 27, human spaceflight will return to U.S. soil for the first time since 2011. 🚀 The mission will fly @AstroBehnken… 39 minutes ago

Velociraptor_es

Velociraptor RT @SpaceX: Ahead of Crew Dragon’s first flight with @NASA astronauts on board, class of 2020 graduates – from kindergarten to graduate sch… 46 minutes ago