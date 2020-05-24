Hong Kong security law could mean 'joint' probes with mainland

Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Beijing (AFP) May 23, 2020



Beijing (AFP) May 23, 2020



Mainland Chinese authorities could join Hong Kong police to investigate criminal suspects under a planned security law, a city politician said Saturday, in comments likely to further enrage campaigners fearing the end of the financial hub's treasured autonomy. China's rubber-stamp parliament will vote next week on the proposal, following massive democracy protests that rocked the city last y


