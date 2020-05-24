Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong security law could mean 'joint' probes with mainland

Terra Daily Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Hong Kong security law could mean 'joint' probes with mainlandBeijing (AFP) May 23, 2020

Mainland Chinese authorities could join Hong Kong police to investigate criminal suspects under a planned security law, a city politician said Saturday, in comments likely to further enrage campaigners fearing the end of the financial hub's treasured autonomy. China's rubber-stamp parliament will vote next week on the proposal, following massive democracy protests that rocked the city last y
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong

China says to impose security laws on Hong Kong 01:29

 China says it intends to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, which risks sparking renewed unrest. Lucy Fielder reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong braces for protests over new China security law [Video]

Hong Kong braces for protests over new China security law

Activists say Beijing's ban on activity considered subversive signals the end of autonomy and have called for demonstrations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 07:46Published
Hong Kong's freedoms 'threatened' by new law [Video]

Hong Kong's freedoms 'threatened' by new law

China's ruling Communist Party has moved to impose a controversial national security law for Hong Kong.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

China set to impose new Hong Kong security law

China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, a Chinese official said on Thursday, drawing a...
Japan Today

China set to impose new Hong Kong security law, Trump warns of strong U.S. reaction

China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong after last year's pro-democracy unrest, a Chinese official said on Thursday, drawing a...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

kaiyi0619

Christy🇭🇰😷 RT @WSJPolitics: In a live Q&A with WSJ’s Jerry Seib, Sen. Tom Cotton says China’s latest move to impose new national-security laws on Hong… 8 seconds ago

wallflower_8964

Wallflower RT @Reuters: China’s decision to impose tough new security laws on Hong Kong risks undermining the city’s status as a global financial cent… 8 seconds ago

sulsulfmhk

SulSul RT @SkyNews: "If people can't trust us to stick up for Hong Kong in these circumstances, I think they'll have difficulty believing we'd sti… 13 seconds ago

pwjmpa4V7q4BZfO

古拉伊 RT @business: Top U.S. officials warned that China’s push to introduce new national security laws in Hong Kong could jeopardize the city’s… 1 minute ago

ali2509

wy33sofa 😷 RT @ForbesME: China’s communist rulers have proposed new national security laws that threaten the city’s autonomy sparking a 5.6% drop in… 3 minutes ago

IronFalcon77

Z RT @DeItaOne: CHINA COULD SET-UP HONG KONG INTELLIGENCE AGENCY UNDER SECURITY LAW -FORMER HONG KONG LEADER LEUNG 4 minutes ago