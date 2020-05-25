Cosmic Ring of Fire' 11 Billion Years Ago: How did structures in early universe form?

After billions of years of monotony, the universe is waking up | David DeutschTheoretical physicist David Deutsch delivers a mind-bending meditation on the "great monotony" -- the idea that nothing novel has appeared in the universe for billions of years -- and shows how..
Jo Frances RT @Socialism4Jobs: Astronomers see 'cosmic ring of fire,' 11 billion years ago #science #astronomy #astrophysics
https://t.co/bFSSe8Efbs 30 seconds ago
LIVINGSTRONGTV.COM Astronomers see 'cosmic ring of fire,' 11 billion years ago - Astronomers have captured an image of a super-rare ty… https://t.co/YbqGZCo9pV 18 minutes ago
Dr Skandar Taj (PhD, MSc, BSc) Astronomers see 'cosmic ring of fire,' 11 billion years ago https://t.co/TBF3xCnhZ3 24 minutes ago
𝒜𝓁𝒶𝓃 𝒟𝒶𝓋𝒾𝓈 🐈🦊🌍🍎☮️🔭🔬 Astronomers see 'cosmic ring of fire,' 11 billion years ago #science #astronomy #astrophysics
https://t.co/bFSSe8Efbs 27 minutes ago
Aus Inst of Physics RT @ARC_ASTRO3D: Cosmic ring of fire 11 billion light-years away shakes up theories of galaxy formation. Astronomers led by Tiantian Yuan f… 31 minutes ago
Visual Physics Astronomers see 'cosmic ring of fire,' 11 billion years ago
https://t.co/qrEuH74vym #astrophysics 31 minutes ago
Cheryl Ferraro Astronomers see ‘cosmic ring of fire’, 11 billion years ago - Unusual galaxy set to prompt rethink on how structur… https://t.co/tQtAcUuIrq 36 minutes ago
matiere* Astronomers See ‘Cosmic Ring of Fire,’ 11 Billion Years Ago – W. M. Keck Observatory https://t.co/IFl4YRZ61u
Un… https://t.co/7ojbHZP6GY 38 minutes ago