Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Astronomers see 'cosmic ring of fire,' 11 billion years ago

Space Daily Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Astronomers see 'cosmic ring of fire,' 11 billion years agoCanberra, Australia (SPX) May 26, 2020

Astronomers have captured an image of a super-rare type of galaxy - described as a "cosmic ring of fire" - as it existed 11 billion years ago. The galaxy, which has roughly the mass of the Milky Way, is circular with a hole in the middle, rather like a titanic doughnut. Its discovery, announced in the journal Nature Astronomy, is set to shake up theories about the earliest formation of galactic
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Cosmic Ring of Fire' 11 Billion Years Ago: How did structures in early universe form?

Astronomers have captured an image of a super-rare type of galaxy -- described as a 'cosmic ring of fire' -- as it existed 11 billion years ago.
Science Daily

Astronomers find the Wolfe Disk, a galaxy that shouldn't exist, in the distant universe

Astronomers find the Wolfe Disk, a galaxy that shouldn't exist, in the distant universe(CNN)Astronomers have spotted a massive disk galaxy, not unlike our own, that formed 12.5 billion years ago when our 13.8 billion-year-old universe was only a...
WorldNews


Tweets about this