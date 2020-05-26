Global  

China threatens US counter measures if punished for Hong Kong law

Tuesday, 26 May 2020
China threatens US counter measures if punished for Hong Kong lawHong Kong (AFP) May 25, 2020

China on Monday threatened counter measures against the United States if it is punished for plans to impose on Hong Kong a sedition law, which the business hub's security chief hailed as a new tool to defeat "terrorism". Beijing plans to pass the new security law for Hong Kong that bans treason, subversion and sedition after months of massive, often-violent pro-democracy protests last year.
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: As Thousands Take To The Streets, Beijing Vows To Crack Down On Hong Kongers

As Thousands Take To The Streets, Beijing Vows To Crack Down On Hong Kongers 00:36

 The Chinese government is in a rush to assert more control of former British colony Hong Kong. It's a continuation of China's efforts to increase control over Hong Kong following mass protests in 2019. According to Business Insider, Beijing has pledged to impose new national security laws on the city...

