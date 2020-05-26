China threatens US counter measures if punished for Hong Kong law

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

China on Monday threatened counter measures against the United States if it is punished for plans to impose on Hong Kong a sedition law, which the business hub's security chief hailed as a new tool to defeat "terrorism". Beijing plans to pass the new security law for Hong Kong that bans treason, subversion and sedition after months of massive, often-violent pro-democracy protests last year.


