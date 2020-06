Endangered Saharan cheetah filmed in Algeria Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Algiers (AFP) May 20, 2020



Naturalists in Algeria have filmed a Saharan cheetah, a subspecies listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List, for the first time in a decade, the national parks authority said. The animal was spotted in the Hoggar Mountains national park in the vast country's desert south, parks official Salah Amokrane told the state-run APS news agency.

0

