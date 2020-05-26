Global  

Remdesivir for COVID-19 improves time to recovery, peer-reviewed data shows

Science Daily Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Remdesivir is superior to the standard of care for the treatment of COVID-19, according to a preliminary analysis based on data from a randomized, controlled trial. Researchers found that the antiviral was most beneficial for hospitalized patients with severe disease who required supplemental oxygen.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Matt Hancock: New drug trial probably biggest step forward in Covid-19 treatment

Matt Hancock: New drug trial probably biggest step forward in Covid-19 treatment 00:43

 Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced plans for a new trial of drug Remdesivir, a treatment originally developed to fight Ebola, which appears to shorten recovery time for people with Covid-19.

