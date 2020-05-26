Remdesivir for COVID-19 improves time to recovery, peer-reviewed data shows
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Remdesivir is superior to the standard of care for the treatment of COVID-19, according to a preliminary analysis based on data from a randomized, controlled trial. Researchers found that the antiviral was most beneficial for hospitalized patients with severe disease who required supplemental oxygen.
