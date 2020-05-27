Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Science •
Technology
Computer Industry
Internet
Automotive
One News Page
>
Science News
>
Age, gender and culture 'predict loneliness'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Age, gender and culture 'predict loneliness'
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 (
1 day ago
)
Young people, men and people in 'individualistic' societies report higher levels of loneliness, according to a large-scale global study.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News
Édouard Philippe
Donald Trump
Hong Kong
Paris
Boris Johnson
Beijing
Coronavirus disease 2019
Republican Party
Democratic Party
Mike Pompeo
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
George Floyd
Minneapolis
Nissan
Looting
Parliament
Premier League
WORTH WATCHING
What is the row between Donald Trump and Twitter about?
China parliament approves Hong Kong security bill
Coronavirus: Artist in Paris highlights pandemic plight with 'fragile' world map
Dominic Cummings: Police say adviser may have committed 'a minor breach' of lockdown rules