SpaceX and NASA’s historic launch scrubbed as a result of weather

Wednesday, 27 May 2020
SpaceX and NASA’s historic launch was scrubbed Wednesday as a result of weather conditions.
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Space-X dragon launch

Space-X dragon launch 02:32

 A historic launch is happening today at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Two American astronauts are taking the trip to space on board a private space craft later today.

