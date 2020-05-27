SpaceX and NASA are closely monitoring the weather ahead of the historic launch of the Demo-2 mission, which is scheduled for 4:33 p.m. EDT Wednesday. FOXNews.com Also reported by •Independent •bizjournals •Seattle Times •cbs4.com
Tweets about this
PhaZe® 🇺🇲📈💰 RT @business: The first launch of NASA astronauts from Florida in nine years has been postponed by bad weather. The next attempt will be on… 5 seconds ago
Ryan Shead SpaceX, NASA postpone historic rocket launch due to bad weather
That’s a bit of a bummer.
Oh well, back to the v… https://t.co/iGElibzAYz 7 seconds ago
Tex RT @JDPHD2: SpaceX - this is what American business can do.
It’s time to reopen the country.
If you agree:
➡️Follow @JDPHD2
➡️Comment… 23 seconds ago
Osheen Adel RT @CNN: SpaceX and NASA will have to wait at least a few more days for their historic spaceflight.
Bad weather has delayed the launch fro… 36 seconds ago
MagaSaga2020 RT @songldr: SpaceX and NASA’s historic launch scrubbed as a result of weather
https://t.co/bRRBOVfP4v
IFBAP @songldr36 seconds ago
NATHAN RT @verge: SpaceX delays first historic crewed launch to space due to weather https://t.co/6LBs9gBXou https://t.co/nZMqlW1w6u 46 seconds ago
Celia Hernandez RT @cnni: SpaceX and NASA will have to wait at least a few more days for their historic spaceflight.
Bad weather has delayed the launch fr… 52 seconds ago
BoBisa Evans SpaceX and NASA scrub historic launch due to weather conditions #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/71srqWbc2K 53 seconds ago