Study finds a (much) earlier birth date for tectonic plates Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Geophysicists reported that Earth's ever-shifting, underground network of tectonic plates was firmly in place more than 4 billion years ago -- at least a billion years earlier than scientists generally thought. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this WORLD ALERTS ²⁴/7 Study finds a (much) earlier birth date for tectonic plates |Details: https://t.co/jbT8yM2qMj 29 minutes ago Peter Kendall RT @PeterKe41154388: The puppeteers behind the moronic puppet in the White House responsible for so much disunity, sickness and death in ou… 2 days ago Peter Kendall The puppeteers behind the moronic puppet in the White House responsible for so much disunity, sickness and death in… https://t.co/PEQ8WJYtRU 2 days ago This madness MUST END! I wonder how much the 3-4 MONTH delay cost us ?? He knew in late NOV. 19 One Week Delay of U.S. Lockdown Cost 36… https://t.co/UX57Kl3Eq8 1 week ago