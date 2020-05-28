SpaceX astronaut launch: here's the rocket science it must get right
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Birmingham UK (The Conversation) May 28, 2020
Two NASA astronauts, Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley, will make history by travelling to the International Space Station in a privately funded spacecraft, SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule. But the launch, which was due to take place on May 27, has been aborted due to bad weather, and will instead take place on May 30 at 3:22 pm EDT. The astronauts will take off lying on t
Ahead of SpaceX's historic launch of two American astronauts to the International Space Station from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said, "We're transforming how we do spaceflight in general. The commercial crew program is in fact about commercializing lower earth...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Stormy weather is threatening to delay SpaceX’s first astronaut launch. A SpaceX rocket is scheduled to blast off Wednesday... Seattle Times Also reported by •Space Daily •WorldNews •bizjournals
Tweets about this
Reaction SpaceX astronaut launch: here’s the rocket science it must get right - @reactionlife https://t.co/TAgvZqqzCq 15 minutes ago
Reuters India A much-anticipated SpaceX launch carrying two astronauts, the first NASA crew bound for orbit from the U.S. in nine… https://t.co/tmiBy2i2ai 35 minutes ago