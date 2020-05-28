Yale finds a much earlier birth date for tectonic plates

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

New Haven CT (SPX) May 28, 2020



Yale geophysicists reported that Earth's ever-shifting, underground network of tectonic plates was firmly in place more than 4 billion years ago - at least a billion years earlier than scientists generally thought. Tectonic plates are large slabs of rock embedded in the Earth's crust and upper mantle, the next layer down. The interactions of these plates shape all modern land masses and in New Haven CT (SPX) May 28, 2020Yale geophysicists reported that Earth's ever-shifting, underground network of tectonic plates was firmly in place more than 4 billion years ago - at least a billion years earlier than scientists generally thought. Tectonic plates are large slabs of rock embedded in the Earth's crust and upper mantle, the next layer down. The interactions of these plates shape all modern land masses and in 👓 View full article

