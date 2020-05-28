Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yale finds a much earlier birth date for tectonic plates

Space Daily Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Yale finds a much earlier birth date for tectonic platesNew Haven CT (SPX) May 28, 2020

Yale geophysicists reported that Earth's ever-shifting, underground network of tectonic plates was firmly in place more than 4 billion years ago - at least a billion years earlier than scientists generally thought. Tectonic plates are large slabs of rock embedded in the Earth's crust and upper mantle, the next layer down. The interactions of these plates shape all modern land masses and in
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Study finds a (much) earlier birth date for tectonic plates

Geophysicists reported that Earth's ever-shifting, underground network of tectonic plates was firmly in place more than 4 billion years ago -- at least a billion...
Science Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JeromeOLLIER

Jerome OLLIER Yale finds a (much) earlier birth date for tectonic plates - @Yale https://t.co/CxEHl6MqUM https://t.co/SJHMaEMd2L 13 hours ago

HeritageDaily

HeritageDaily Yale finds a (much) earlier birth date for tectonic plates https://t.co/xOt2b58tkK via @HeritageDaily - #geology 15 hours ago

JimboShelton

Jim Shelton Yale finds a (much) earlier birth date for tectonic plates. https://t.co/S53GyJNC2i #geology #geophysics #tectonics 19 hours ago

prpnews

PressReleasePoint https://t.co/4fv13RR4i1 Yale finds a (much) earlier birth date for tectonic plates 2 days ago