Cignal TV selects Hughes JUPITER for satellite internet service in Philippines

Hughes Network Systems has announced that Cignal TV Inc., the Philippines premier direct-to-home (DTH) satellite provider, has selected the Hughes JUPITER System to enable satellite broadband service to its two million subscribers. Under the agreement, Hughes will provide Cignal TV with user terminals and a network management system using the same technology that Hughes employs to power Hu

