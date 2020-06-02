Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atmospheric scientists identify cleanest air on Earth in first-of-its-kind study

Terra Daily Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Atmospheric scientists identify cleanest air on Earth in first-of-its-kind studyFort Collins CO (SPX) Jun 02, 2020

Colorado State University Distinguished Professor Sonia Kreidenweis and her research group identified an atmospheric region unchanged by human-related activities in the first study to measure bioaerosol composition of the Southern Ocean south of 40 degrees south latitude. Kreidenweis' group, based in the Department of Atmospheric Science, found the boundary layer air that feeds the lower c
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: Scientists Just Found Cleanest Air On Earth

Scientists Just Found Cleanest Air On Earth 00:46

 Scientists say they’ve found the cleanest air on Earth.

Related videos from verified sources

Scientists Found the World's Biggest Volcano [Video]

Scientists Found the World's Biggest Volcano

MANOA, HAWAII — Researchers have found the Earth's largest and hottest volcano northwest of Honolulu in the central northern Pacific. The shield volcano Puhahonu is mostly submerged, with only a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published
Speaking in Confined Spaces Can Spread COVID-19, Study Says [Video]

Speaking in Confined Spaces Can Spread COVID-19, Study Says

Speaking in Confined Spaces Can Spread COVID-19, Study Says The analysis can be found in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. It says that coronavirus..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:43Published

Tweets about this