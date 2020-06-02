Atmospheric scientists identify cleanest air on Earth in first-of-its-kind study Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Fort Collins CO (SPX) Jun 02, 2020



Colorado State University Distinguished Professor Sonia Kreidenweis and her research group identified an atmospheric region unchanged by human-related activities in the first study to measure bioaerosol composition of the Southern Ocean south of 40 degrees south latitude. Kreidenweis' group, based in the Department of Atmospheric Science, found the boundary layer air that feeds the lower c Fort Collins CO (SPX) Jun 02, 2020Colorado State University Distinguished Professor Sonia Kreidenweis and her research group identified an atmospheric region unchanged by human-related activities in the first study to measure bioaerosol composition of the Southern Ocean south of 40 degrees south latitude. Kreidenweis' group, based in the Department of Atmospheric Science, found the boundary layer air that feeds the lower c 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: GeoBeats - Published 13 hours ago Scientists Just Found Cleanest Air On Earth 00:46 Scientists say they’ve found the cleanest air on Earth.

Related videos from verified sources Scientists Found the World's Biggest Volcano



MANOA, HAWAII — Researchers have found the Earth's largest and hottest volcano northwest of Honolulu in the central northern Pacific. The shield volcano Puhahonu is mostly submerged, with only a.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:30 Published 4 minutes ago Speaking in Confined Spaces Can Spread COVID-19, Study Says



Speaking in Confined Spaces Can Spread COVID-19, Study Says The analysis can be found in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. It says that coronavirus.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:43 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this