Threat to national park, wetlands after India gas well blowout

Energy Daily Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Guwahati, India (AFP) June 1, 2020

About 2,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as authorities struggle to control gas pouring from an exploded well near a popular ecotourism spot in northeastern India. The gas well in an oil field managed by state-owned Oil India Ltd blew out last Wednesday in Tinsukia district of Assam state, and "started releasing natural gas in an uncontrolled manner", the company said. Aut
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Oil well in northeast India still leaking gas one week after blowout

Oil well in northeast India still leaking gas one week after blowout 03:35

 A blowout at an oil well near Tinsukia in Northeastern India remains unplugged a week after the incident.

