Threat to national park, wetlands after India gas well blowout
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 () Guwahati, India (AFP) June 1, 2020
About 2,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as authorities struggle to control gas pouring from an exploded well near a popular ecotourism spot in northeastern India. The gas well in an oil field managed by state-owned Oil India Ltd blew out last Wednesday in Tinsukia district of Assam state, and "started releasing natural gas in an uncontrolled manner", the company said. Aut
A massive fire broke out at the gas well of Oil India Ltd at Baghjan in Assam's Tinsukia on June 09. "Well is flowing gas uncontrollably," stated Oil India Ltd on June 08. A team of National Disaster..
A team of eight members from South Korea arrived at Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on May 13. The management officials of LG Polymers Company came to visit gas leak incident spot. A meeting also took..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:11Published